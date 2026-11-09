Brian Harman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Brian Harman's drive sets up birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Brian Harman arrives in Austin with two top-five finishes in his last ten starts, showing some solid recent form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15.
Brian Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|70-64-69-75
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|69-64-66-65
|-20
|133.750
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|66-70-63-69
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|69-71-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|65-66-72-72
|-5
|36.500
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Harman has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.234
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.252
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.131
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.019
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.168
|1.143
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman ranks 135th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 145th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.252 ranks 59th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.33% ranks 131st.
- Around the green, Harman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.131 ranks 51st on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Harman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.019, ranking 86th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, which ranks 61st.
- Harman ranks 98th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.26% and 137th in Par Breakers at 21.22% in 2026, while his 609 FedExCup Regular Season points place him 65th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.