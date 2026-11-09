Brian Harman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Harman ranks 135th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 145th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.252 ranks 59th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.33% ranks 131st.

Around the green, Harman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.131 ranks 51st on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Harman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.019, ranking 86th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, which ranks 61st.