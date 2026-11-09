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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman's drive sets up birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Brian Harman's drive sets up birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Brian Harman arrives in Austin with two top-five finishes in his last ten starts, showing some solid recent form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Harman at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Brian Harman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT469-68-67-67-13--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3070-64-69-75-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT369-64-66-65-20133.750
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3670-68-70-68-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2566-70-63-69-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3269-71-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2265-66-72-72-536.500

Harman's recent performances

  • Harman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Harman has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Harman has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.2340.047
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2520.344
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1310.475
Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0190.277
Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1681.143

Harman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harman ranks 135th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 145th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.252 ranks 59th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.33% ranks 131st.
  • Around the green, Harman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.131 ranks 51st on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Harman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.019, ranking 86th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, which ranks 61st.
  • Harman ranks 98th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.26% and 137th in Par Breakers at 21.22% in 2026, while his 609 FedExCup Regular Season points place him 65th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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