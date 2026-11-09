Blades Brown betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Blades Brown's 265-yard approach sets up birdie in playoff at World Wide Technology
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Blades Brown arrives in Austin on the back of a strong run of recent form, highlighted by a victory at the World Wide Technology Championship just days ago. He tees off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|P1
|66-68-68-63
|-23
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T19
|68-65-67-70
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|70-68-65-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|67-69-67-70
|-15
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|66-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|69-69-66-67
|-13
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has recorded one victory, two top-10 finishes, and seven top-20 finishes across his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he claimed first place with a score of 23-under.
- Brown has averaged 0.683 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 1.542 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.405
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.534
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.007
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.345
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.291
|1.542
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.534 in 2026 has been complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 75.00%.
- Brown has averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, averaging 28.75 Putts Per Round.
- Brown has broken par 27.40% of the time in 2026 and has avoided bogeys at a 9.72% rate. He has accumulated 327 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 113th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.