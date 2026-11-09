Blades Brown betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Brown has recorded one victory, two top-10 finishes, and seven top-20 finishes across his last ten appearances.

His best finish in that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he claimed first place with a score of 23-under.

Brown has averaged 0.683 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.