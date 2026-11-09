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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown's 265-yard approach sets up birdie in playoff at World Wide Technology

Blades Brown's 265-yard approach sets up birdie in playoff at World Wide Technology

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Blades Brown arrives in Austin on the back of a strong run of recent form, highlighted by a victory at the World Wide Technology Championship just days ago. He tees off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Brown at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipP166-68-68-63-23--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1968-65-67-70-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1770-68-65-64-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1167-69-67-70-15--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1269-66-67-67-15--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1466-68-65-67-18--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT969-69-66-67-13--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-21--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-71-73-70-1--

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has recorded one victory, two top-10 finishes, and seven top-20 finishes across his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he claimed first place with a score of 23-under.
  • Brown has averaged 0.683 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged 1.542 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4050.683
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5340.674
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.007-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3450.197
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.2911.542

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.534 in 2026 has been complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 75.00%.
  • Brown has averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, averaging 28.75 Putts Per Round.
  • Brown has broken par 27.40% of the time in 2026 and has avoided bogeys at a 9.72% rate. He has accumulated 327 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 113th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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