Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Pendrith ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 32nd.

His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.60% ranks 38th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.105 ranks 118th.

Around the green, Pendrith holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.059, which ranks 108th on the Tour.

On the greens, Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.401 ranks 159th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.78 ranks 165th.

He ranks 108th in Par Breakers at 21.97%, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.79% ranks 146th on the Tour.