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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Taylor Pendrith heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, coming off a runner-up finish at the ISCO Championship earlier this season. He tees it up Nov. 12-15 at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Taylor Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-760--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-69-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5472-70-72-67-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-73-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-69-74-64-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-74+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP270-63-66-65-16165.000

Taylor Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.951 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Taylor Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3070.412
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.105-0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.059-0.341
Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.401-0.951
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.259-1.134

Taylor Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 32nd.
  • His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.60% ranks 38th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.105 ranks 118th.
  • Around the green, Pendrith holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.059, which ranks 108th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.401 ranks 159th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.78 ranks 165th.
  • He ranks 108th in Par Breakers at 21.97%, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.79% ranks 146th on the Tour.
  • Pendrith has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 89th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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