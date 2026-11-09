Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Taylor Pendrith heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, coming off a runner-up finish at the ISCO Championship earlier this season. He tees it up Nov. 12-15 at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Taylor Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-76
|0
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-69-74-64
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
Taylor Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.951 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Taylor Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.307
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.105
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.059
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.401
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.259
|-1.134
Taylor Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 32nd.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.60% ranks 38th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.105 ranks 118th.
- Around the green, Pendrith holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.059, which ranks 108th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.401 ranks 159th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.78 ranks 165th.
- He ranks 108th in Par Breakers at 21.97%, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.79% ranks 146th on the Tour.
- Pendrith has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 89th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.