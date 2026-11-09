Ben James betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Ben James's 250-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Ben James arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in strong recent form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. James has recorded five top-five finishes in his last ten starts, making him one to watch this week.
Ben James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|P2
|65-64-66-70
|-23
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T16
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|65-66-64-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|2
|67-67-65-61
|-24
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|62-67-72-61
|-18
|190.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-65-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|67-66-67-70
|-18
|72.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|65-69-67-68
|-11
|29.250
Ben James's recent performances
- James has recorded five top-five finishes and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished second at 23-under.
- James has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 2.242 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.579
|1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.586
|0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.082
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.282
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.530
|2.242
Ben James's advanced stats and rankings
- James is averaging 0.579 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 305.3 yards on Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, James is posting a 0.586 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in 2026, complemented by a 75.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, James has a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
- On the greens, James is averaging 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
- James is breaking par 26.74% of the time in 2026, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.76%.
- He has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.