PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Ben James betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben James's 250-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Ben James's 250-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Ben James arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in strong recent form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. James has recorded five top-five finishes in his last ten starts, making him one to watch this week.

Latest odds for James at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Ben James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipP265-64-66-70-23--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1672-64-68-65-15--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT565-66-64-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville267-67-65-61-24--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship362-67-72-61-18190.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-65-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.250

Ben James's recent performances

  • James has recorded five top-five finishes and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished second at 23-under.
  • James has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 2.242 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5791.015
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5860.965
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0820.130
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2820.133
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5302.242

Ben James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James is averaging 0.579 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 305.3 yards on Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, James is posting a 0.586 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in 2026, complemented by a 75.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, James has a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
  • On the greens, James is averaging 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
  • James is breaking par 26.74% of the time in 2026, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.76%.
  • He has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
David Lipsky betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Davis Thompson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Ben Silverman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW