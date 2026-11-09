Beau Hossler betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Beau Hossler sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Hossler arrives in Austin, Texas, in solid recent form, set to tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The $6.0 million-purse event marks a new addition to the Tour schedule.
Beau Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T12
|66-69-70-66
|-17
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|70-70-67-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|70-64-70-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|61-67-66-67
|-19
|300.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|69-67-70-69
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|56
|69-68-67-74
|-6
|5.800
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|68-70-72-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|69-68-68-65
|-10
|22.296
Beau Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has averaged 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Beau Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.109
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.143
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.174
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.580
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.720
|0.442
Beau Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler ranks 73rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109, and his Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.143 ranks 125th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.13% ranks 48th.
- Around the green, Hossler posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.174, which ranks 43rd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hossler has been one of the Tour's best putters in 2026, ranking fifth with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.580. He also ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
- Hossler ranks fourth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys just 12.03% of the time. He ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.720 ranks 26th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.