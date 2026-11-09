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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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39M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Beau Hossler sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Hossler arrives in Austin, Texas, in solid recent form, set to tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The $6.0 million-purse event marks a new addition to the Tour schedule.

Latest odds for Hossler at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Beau Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1266-69-70-66-17--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4868-70-69-69-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4170-70-67-72-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5370-64-70-69-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship261-67-66-67-19300.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4569-67-70-69-510.000
July 26, 20263M Open5669-68-67-74-65.800
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4268-70-72-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2169-68-68-65-1022.296

Beau Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Beau Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1090.004
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.143-0.346
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.174-0.003
Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.5800.788
Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7200.442

Beau Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler ranks 73rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109, and his Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.143 ranks 125th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.13% ranks 48th.
  • Around the green, Hossler posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.174, which ranks 43rd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hossler has been one of the Tour's best putters in 2026, ranking fifth with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.580. He also ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
  • Hossler ranks fourth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys just 12.03% of the time. He ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.720 ranks 26th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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