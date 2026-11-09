Beau Hossler betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Hossler ranks 73rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109, and his Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.143 ranks 125th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.13% ranks 48th.

Around the green, Hossler posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.174, which ranks 43rd on the Tour.

On the greens, Hossler has been one of the Tour's best putters in 2026, ranking fifth with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.580. He also ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.

Hossler ranks fourth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys just 12.03% of the time. He ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.