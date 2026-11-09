Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Alvaro Ortiz hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at World Wide Technology
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Alvaro Ortiz arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in solid recent form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The event is scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a purse of $6.0 million.
Alvaro Ortiz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|69-66-66-68
|-19
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|65-68-71-69
|-11
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-82
|+17
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Alvaro Ortiz's recent performances
- Ortiz has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 19-under.
- Ortiz has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ortiz has averaged 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Alvaro Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.128
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.122
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.178
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.329
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.512
|0.218
Alvaro Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings
- Ortiz has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards.
- In terms of approach play, Ortiz carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.122 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 74.31%.
- Ortiz has been strong around the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 1.178.
- On the putting surface, Ortiz carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.329 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13.
- Ortiz has broken par 29.86% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 6.94%. His Strokes Gained: Total of 1.512 reflects an overall positive season to date.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.