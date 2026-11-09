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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alvaro Ortiz hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at World Wide Technology

Alvaro Ortiz hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at World Wide Technology

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Alvaro Ortiz arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in solid recent form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The event is scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a purse of $6.0 million.

Latest odds for Ortiz at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Alvaro Ortiz's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT669-66-66-68-19--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3465-68-71-69-11--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-82+17--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--

Alvaro Ortiz's recent performances

  • Ortiz has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 19-under.
  • Ortiz has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ortiz has averaged 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Alvaro Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.128-0.244
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.122-0.276
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.1780.601
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3290.136
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5120.218

Alvaro Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ortiz has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards.
  • In terms of approach play, Ortiz carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.122 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 74.31%.
  • Ortiz has been strong around the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 1.178.
  • On the putting surface, Ortiz carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.329 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13.
  • Ortiz has broken par 29.86% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 6.94%. His Strokes Gained: Total of 1.512 reflects an overall positive season to date.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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