Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Ortiz has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards.

In terms of approach play, Ortiz carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.122 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 74.31%.

Ortiz has been strong around the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 1.178.

On the putting surface, Ortiz carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.329 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13.