Matt Wallace betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: Matt Wallace of England tees off on the 13th hole on day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 17, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace looks for a higher finish in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after he placed 53rd shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Wallace's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Wallace finished 53rd (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Wallace's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|2/9/2023
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2/10/2022
|MC
|71-76
|+5
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Wallace has an average of -0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of 0.465 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|69.53%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.48%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|14.81%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace took part in 21 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Wallace had his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 20-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Wallace compiled 354 points last season, which ranked him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.246
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.225
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.268
|1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.069
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.317
|0.465
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|28
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.