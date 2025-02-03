PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: Matt Wallace of England tees off on the 13th hole on day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 17, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace looks for a higher finish in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after he placed 53rd shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Wallace's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Wallace finished 53rd (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Wallace's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20245375-64-74-67-4
    2/9/2023MC73-71+2
    2/10/2022MC71-76+5

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of 0.465 in his past five tournaments.
    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7297.0
    Greens in Regulation %4569.53%68.21%
    Putts Per Round13429.3130.2
    Par Breakers3126.48%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%14.81%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace took part in 21 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Last season Wallace had his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 20-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Wallace compiled 354 points last season, which ranked him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.246-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2250.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2681.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.069-0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3170.465

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719
    July 25-283M Open2471-68-64-72-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2869-66-70-66-928
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-68-71-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.