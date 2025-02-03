Frankie Capan III betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 23: Carter Jenkins and Frankie Capan III putt on the first green during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay on January 23, 2023 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images,)
Frankie Capan III enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 56th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Capan III's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Capan III's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Capan III has one win and two top-five finishes.
- Capan III has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Frankie Capan III has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III is averaging 1.292 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Capan III has an average of 0.729 in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.1
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|43.06%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.00
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|12.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Capan III's best finishes
- Capan III participated in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Capan III's best performance came at The American Express. He shot 17-under and finished 12th in that event.
Capan III's best Strokes Gained performances
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.729
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Capan III's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-70-76-71
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|69-68-64-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-71-74-76
|+6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
