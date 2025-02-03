Frankie Capan III betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five appearances, Capan III has one win and two top-five finishes.

Capan III has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Frankie Capan III has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Capan III is averaging 1.292 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.