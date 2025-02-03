Erik van Rooyen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, van Rooyen has an average finish of 45th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, van Rooyen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

van Rooyen has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.