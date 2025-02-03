5H AGO
Erik van Rooyen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen will appear in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 40th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Latest odds for van Rooyen at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 1-under.
- van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
van Rooyen's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2/9/2023
|50
|72-69-74-68
|-1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|73-67
|-2
van Rooyen's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, van Rooyen has an average finish of 45th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 0.027 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on van Rooyen .
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 (40th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen had a 0.095 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 69.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 26th last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|71.57%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.65%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.71%
|12.42%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen participated in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 76%.
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot 14-under and finished second in that event.
- van Rooyen's 813 points last season ranked him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.942 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- van Rooyen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen produced his best effort last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|-0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.095
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.216
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.403
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.560
|0.027
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.