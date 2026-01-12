Zecheng Dou betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Dou has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.426 over his last five starts shows challenges with iron play and approach shots.

Around the greens, Dou has averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, while his putting has also been below tour average at -0.293.