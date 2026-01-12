Zecheng Dou betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Zecheng Dou missed the cut at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Dou's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|+2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged -1.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.222
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.426 over his last five starts shows challenges with iron play and approach shots.
- Around the greens, Dou has averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, while his putting has also been below tour average at -0.293.
- Overall, Dou's total Strokes Gained average of -1.222 over his last five starts reflects areas for improvement across all aspects of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
