1H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Zach Bauchou has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii. The tournament offers a $9.1 million purse at the 7,044-yard, par-70 course in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Bauchou at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Bauchou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D78+8--

    Bauchou's recent performances

    • Bauchou's best finish over his last ten appearances was a withdrawal at the U.S. Open, where he shot 8-over.
    • He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.563

    Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bauchou posted negative averages across all Strokes Gained categories in his past five tournaments, with his Off-the-Tee performance averaging -0.405.
    • His Approach the Green performance averaged -0.089 in his past five starts, while his Around-the-Green game averaged -0.459.
    • Bauchou's putting has been a particular challenge, averaging -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, contributing to an overall -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

