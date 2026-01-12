Zach Bauchou betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Zach Bauchou has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii. The tournament offers a $9.1 million purse at the 7,044-yard, par-70 course in Honolulu, Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou's best finish over his last ten appearances was a withdrawal at the U.S. Open, where he shot 8-over.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.563
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted negative averages across all Strokes Gained categories in his past five tournaments, with his Off-the-Tee performance averaging -0.405.
- His Approach the Green performance averaged -0.089 in his past five starts, while his Around-the-Green game averaged -0.459.
- Bauchou's putting has been a particular challenge, averaging -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, contributing to an overall -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
