Russell Henley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Russell Henley finished tied for 10th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Henley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|2024
|T4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|2023
|T32
|67-69-67-68
|-9
|2022
|2
|62-63-67-65
|-23
|2021
|T11
|66-64-65-68
|-17
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 23-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|65-68-74-72
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|61-66-69-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|69-68-68-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|145.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He also has three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.983
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Henley sported a strong 0.470 mark.
- Around the greens, Henley delivered a positive 0.221 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Henley posted a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, indicating consistent performance on the putting surfaces.
- Henley has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments, reflecting strong overall performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
