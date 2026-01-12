Russell Henley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He also has three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Henley has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Henley has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.