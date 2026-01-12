Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 5-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.