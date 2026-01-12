Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 45th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Pendrith's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|2024
|T10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|2022
|MC
|71-70
|+1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.587
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 in his past five tournaments, while maintaining consistent driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pendrith recorded a -0.222 mark in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing solid short game performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
