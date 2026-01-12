PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
55M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sahith Theegala finished tied for thirty-seventh at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on his recent showing at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Theegala's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3767-67-71-67-8
    2024MC72-67-1
    2022T4865-69-69-69-8

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for thirty-seventh after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4276-65-70-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-67-70-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-67-70-72-7--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3868-70-75-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for twenty-seventh at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he scored 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of 0.779 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.756

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Theegala posted a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
    • Theegala's 0.779 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts shows strength in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • His putting has been a challenge, with a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts.
    • Overall, Theegala has posted a 0.756 Strokes Gained: Total average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

