Ryan Gerard betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Gerard has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.

Gerard has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.