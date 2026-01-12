A.J. Ewart betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished at even par.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.448
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart averaged -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.518 in his past five starts was his strongest statistical category during that span.
- Ewart posted a -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement on the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
