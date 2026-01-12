Pierceson Coody betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Pierceson Coody missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Coody's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-67
|E
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T57
|4-10-10-(-6)
|3.360
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.727
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.336 in his past five starts shows solid iron play.
- Around the greens, Coody delivered a 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Coody struggled with a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Coody posted a 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.