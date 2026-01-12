Nick Taylor betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Nick Taylor captured his most recent Sony Open in Hawaii title in 2025, shooting 16-under to claim victory. He returns to Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 as the defending champion in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Taylor's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-68-65-65
|-16
|2024
|T7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|2023
|T7
|70-68-62-67
|-13
|2021
|T11
|66-62-68-67
|-17
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 16-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
Taylor's recent performances
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.408
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
