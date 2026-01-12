PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nick Taylor captured his most recent Sony Open in Hawaii title in 2025, shooting 16-under to claim victory. He returns to Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 as the defending champion in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Taylor's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025166-68-65-65-16
    2024T769-67-65-65-14
    2023T770-68-62-67-13
    2021T1166-62-68-67-17

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.408

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Taylor recorded a -0.366 mark in his past five starts.
    • Taylor delivered a 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Taylor posted a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
    • Taylor averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

