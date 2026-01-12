Nick Taylor betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Taylor has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.