Ben Griffin betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Griffin has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.