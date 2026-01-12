Ben Griffin betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Ben Griffin finished tied for 45th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Griffin's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|2024
|T30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|2023
|T12
|65-68-67-68
|-12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90.000
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.433
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating slightly below-average performance in driving.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.608 in his past five tournaments shows solid iron play and approach shot accuracy.
- Griffin has posted a strong 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating effective work on the greens.
- His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.433 in his past five tournaments reflects strong recent form across all aspects of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
