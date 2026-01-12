Zac Blair betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Zac Blair finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under at his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Blair's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|2023
|T48
|67-69-72-65
|-7
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|68-64-64-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-64-73-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|69-68-72-75
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|64-72-69-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T54
|6-6-2-6
|--
|3.889
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|16.956
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Blair has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Blair has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.677
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blair has averaged 0.462 in his past five starts.
- Blair has recorded a -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.