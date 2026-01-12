Zac Blair betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Blair has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Blair has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

Blair has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Blair has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.