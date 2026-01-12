PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Zac Blair finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under at his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Blair's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3070-65-68-68-9
    2023T4867-69-72-65-7

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT768-64-64-68-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-64-73-68-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5972-67-68-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-69-67-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4769-68-72-75-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4464-72-69-68-119.556
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT546-6-2-6--3.889
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2869-66-72-72-116.956

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Blair has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Blair has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged 0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.677

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blair has averaged 0.462 in his past five starts.
    • Blair has recorded a -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

