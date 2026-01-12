Mac Meissner betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Mac Meissner finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Meissner's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.109
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.332 in his past five starts demonstrates consistent iron play.
- Around the greens, Meissner has posted a strong 0.404 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the putting surface, Meissner has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts, indicating near-average performance with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
