Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 37th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Kitayama's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|2024
|T24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|2023
|T73
|69-69-71-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|69-70
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T14
|8-5-6-13
|--
|30.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-67-66-67
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-68-72
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.801
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Kitayama sported a 0.398 mark.
- Around the green, Kitayama delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kitayama averaged -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.