1H AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kensei Hirata finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hirata at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Hirata's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2168-63-70-69-10
    2024MC70-69-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Hirata's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hirata's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2168-63-70-69-10--

    Hirata's recent performances

    • Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
    • Hirata has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has averaged 0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.092

    Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata recorded a 0.046 mark in his past five starts, indicating modest accuracy with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting an area for improvement in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

