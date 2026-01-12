Kensei Hirata betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Kensei Hirata finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Hirata's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Hirata's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- Hirata has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged 0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.092
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata recorded a 0.046 mark in his past five starts, indicating modest accuracy with his iron play.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
