Johnny Keefer betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Keefer has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

Keefer has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Keefer has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.