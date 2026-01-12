Johnny Keefer betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Johnny Keefer has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Keefer has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-64-67-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|76-69-77-77
|+19
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Keefer has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.410
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer recorded a -0.161 mark in his past five starts, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting his short game as an area of concern.
- On the greens, Keefer showed his strongest performance with a 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
