John Parry betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
John Parry has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making a strong debut at this tournament.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Parry's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|72-71-67-67
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.
- Parry has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.348
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051, showing solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.242 in his past five starts demonstrates strength in his iron play.
- Parry's putting has been a weakness, as evidenced by his -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.