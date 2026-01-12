PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    J.J. Spaun finished tied for third with a score of 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Spaun's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T366-66-65-68-15
    2024MC71-70+1
    2023T1266-64-71-67-12
    2022MC69-69-2
    2021MC71-66-3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.793

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spaun sported a 0.612 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun averaged 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

