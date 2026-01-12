Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2022 with a score of 23-under. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on returning to the winner's circle at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|2024
|T30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|2023
|T48
|68-69-65-71
|-7
|2022
|1
|66-65-63-63
|-23
|2021
|T19
|66-65-66-68
|-15
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 23-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.231
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.144 in his past five tournaments indicates room for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Matsuyama has excelled with an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- His putting has been a weakness, with an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
