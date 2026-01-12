Eric Cole betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Eric Cole finished fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Cole's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|2024
|T13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|2023
|T61
|69-67-69-70
|-5
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-63-68-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.545
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.670 in his past five starts shows solid iron play.
- Cole's putting has been a strength recently, with an average of 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
