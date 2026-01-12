PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Eric Cole finished fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Cole's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025564-67-67-68-14
    2024T1366-72-64-66-12
    2023T6169-67-69-70-5

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2168-62-67-69-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1069-63-68-65-23--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-73-70-66-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT965-67-71-69-16--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4373-70-73-67-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7470-67-78-70+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-65-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6067-70-68-75-44.900
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D68-67-69-6--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.545

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.670 in his past five starts shows solid iron play.
    • Cole's putting has been a strength recently, with an average of 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

