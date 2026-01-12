Michael Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.

Kim has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.