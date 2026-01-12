PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Bud Cauley finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Cauley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3068-68-66-69-9

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.277

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cauley had a positive 0.192 mark in his past five starts, showing strength in his iron play.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, an area where he'll look to improve.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Michael Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Yuta Sugiura betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW