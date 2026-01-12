Bud Cauley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Bud Cauley finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Cauley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.277
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cauley had a positive 0.192 mark in his past five starts, showing strength in his iron play.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, an area where he'll look to improve.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
