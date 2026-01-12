PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chris Gotterup missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-69E

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4074-66-72-68-4--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1070-63-69-66-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3373-70-75-68+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5472-73-70-66+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1063-69-65-69-1872.500
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged -0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.677

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.505 in his past five tournaments, his strongest statistical category.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.452 in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Gotterup averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

