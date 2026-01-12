Chris Gotterup betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.