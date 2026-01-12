Yuta Sugiura betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Yuta Sugiura missed the cut with a score of 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Sugiura's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|+2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Sugiura's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Sugiura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-81
|+20
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
Sugiura's recent performances
- Sugiura's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 2-over.
- Sugiura has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sugiura has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sugiura has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sugiura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.613
Sugiura's advanced stats and rankings
- Sugiura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Sugiura sported a 0.015 mark, showing slight improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Sugiura delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sugiura as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
