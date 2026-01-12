Aaron Rai betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Rai has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Rai has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Rai has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.