Aaron Rai betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Aaron Rai finished tied for 57th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Rai's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|2023
|T61
|67-71-68-69
|-5
|2022
|MC
|67-71
|-2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.337
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rai has delivered a strong 0.757 average in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Rai has maintained a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Rai has struggled with a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
