Zach Johnson betting profile: Rocket Classic

Zach Johnson returns to the Rocket Classic, taking place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Johnson will look to improve on his recent performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Johnson's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|2023
|T70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|2022
|T49
|67-69-69-75
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 49th at 8-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|11.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|66-77-71-78
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|35.833
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.263
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.231
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.048
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.489
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.042
|0.059
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is -0.263 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 284.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson has a -0.231 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate is 65.13%.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
- Johnson is breaking par 20.50% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
