6H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson of the United States gives a patron a glove after hitting him with a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson returns to the Rocket Classic, taking place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Johnson will look to improve on his recent performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Rocket Classic.

    Johnson's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6368-68-74-73-5
    2023T7071-69-68-74-6
    2022T4967-69-69-75-8

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 49th at 8-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT872-74-66-71-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-73-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-66-70-74-811.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4866-77-71-78+48.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2166-66-70-68-1035.833

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.263-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2310.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.048-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4890.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0420.059

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is -0.263 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 284.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson has a -0.231 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate is 65.13%.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
    • Johnson is breaking par 20.50% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

