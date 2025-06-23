PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner of France plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Antoine Rozner of France plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Antoine Rozner will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Rozner's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2468-68-64-69-1135.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3470-67-68-73-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1366-71-63-68-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3373-65-75-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-70-71-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7670-74-75-72+72.400
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-70-69-72-92.987
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6268-67-71-75-34.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5569-70-71-68-65.700

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
    • Rozner has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged 0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0610.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4960.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.3270.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.2860.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0560.952

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.496 ranks 17th on TOUR this season. He ranks 18th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Rozner has a 0.061 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 40th.
    • On the greens, Rozner has a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.
    • Rozner ranks 79th on TOUR by breaking par 21.58% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 160 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW