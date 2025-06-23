Antoine Rozner betting profile: Rocket Classic
Antoine Rozner of France plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|73-65-75-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|76
|70-74-75-72
|+7
|2.400
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T62
|68-67-71-75
|-3
|4.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|5.700
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.061
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.496
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.327
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.286
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.056
|0.952
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.496 ranks 17th on TOUR this season. He ranks 18th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Rozner has a 0.061 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 40th.
- On the greens, Rozner has a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.
- Rozner ranks 79th on TOUR by breaking par 21.58% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 160 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
