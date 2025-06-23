Will Gordon betting profile: Rocket Classic
Will Gordon returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Gordon aims to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $9.6 million purse.
Gordon's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T74
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|2021
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T69
|70-70-73-71
|E
|3.100
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged 0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.094
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.023
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.262
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.296
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.442
|0.071
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gordon is sporting a 0.023 mark this season. He has a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he is breaking par 19.62% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 136th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 311.7 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
