Will Gordon betting profile: Rocket Classic

Gordon has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.

Gordon has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.