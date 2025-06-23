PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    William Mouw will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. This will be Mouw's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-70-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-71-72-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-66-73-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT665-67-69-69-1852.500

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2710.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.687-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.5760.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.059-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.933-0.426

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.687 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW