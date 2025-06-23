William Mouw betting profile: Rocket Classic
William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
William Mouw will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. This will be Mouw's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-70-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-71-72-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-66-73
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|65-67-69-69
|-18
|52.500
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.271
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.687
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.576
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.059
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.933
|-0.426
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.687 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
