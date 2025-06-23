Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Classic

Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.101 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.