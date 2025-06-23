PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti returns to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. His previous appearance at this event ended in a withdrawal.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Rocket Classic.

    Tosti's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD74-

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 74.
    • This is Tosti's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-71-71-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-67-65-68-1596.250
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-75+1--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.746 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3350.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.101-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3060.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.681-0.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.141-0.746

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.101 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
    • Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

