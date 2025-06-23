Matt McCarty betting profile: Rocket Classic

McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.270 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.