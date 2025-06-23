Will Chandler betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Will Chandler of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Will Chandler will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-84
|+22
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-68-75-72
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-67
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|69
|72-72-70-75
|+5
|3.200
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- Chandler has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -1.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.079
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.824
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.058
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.097
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.058
|-1.242
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.824 ranks 166th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.12% also ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler has posted a -0.058 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
- Chandler's average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 125th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by