Webb Simpson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Webb Simpson of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, taking place June 26-29. His recent performances at this event have been mixed, with a string of missed cuts in recent years.
Simpson's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2022
|T69
|66-73-70-74
|-5
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|2020
|T8
|68-64-71-70
|-15
At the Rocket Classic
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|36.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|67-70-68-71
|-8
|8.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Simpson has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.084
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.247
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.522
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.179
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.507
|0.245
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Simpson is sporting a 0.247 mark this season. He has a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he is breaking par 20.68% of the time.
- Simpson has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 309.0 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
