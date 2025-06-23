PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, taking place June 26-29. His recent performances at this event have been mixed, with a string of missed cuts in recent years.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Rocket Classic.

    Simpson's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71-2
    2023MC72-70-2
    2022T6966-73-70-74-5
    2021MC69-74-1
    2020T868-64-71-70-15

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1666-70-66-67-1149.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3271-70-68-72-7--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.084-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2470.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5220.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.179-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5070.245

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Simpson is sporting a 0.247 mark this season. He has a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he is breaking par 20.68% of the time.
    • Simpson has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance this season is 309.0 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 22, 2025

    TOUR mourns passing of Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW