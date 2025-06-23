PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Whaley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9,600,000 purse.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Rocket Classic.

    Whaley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5770-68-71-73-6
    2023T4069-69-66-73-11
    2022T1768-71-68-67-14
    2021T5871-68-70-73-6
    2020MC71-75+2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 14-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3772-66-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-66-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-70-66-73-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1760.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.2690.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0260.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1780.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0590.821

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.269 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 66.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
    • Whaley ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.71% and has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

