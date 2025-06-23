Vince Whaley betting profile: Rocket Classic
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Whaley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9,600,000 purse.
Whaley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|2023
|T40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|2022
|T17
|68-71-68-67
|-14
|2021
|T58
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|2020
|MC
|71-75
|+2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 14-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Whaley has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.176
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.269
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.026
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.178
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.059
|0.821
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.269 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 66.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- Whaley ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.71% and has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
