Vince Whaley betting profile: Rocket Classic

Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.269 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 66.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.41% of the time.