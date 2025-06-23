Vince Covello betting profile: Rocket Classic
Vince Covello of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Vince Covello will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Covello's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.374
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.864
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.856
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.766
|-1.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.861
|-2.465
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello has averaged -0.374 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello has posted a -0.864 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate stands at 67.06%.
- On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.766 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.79.
- Covello has broken par 16.27% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 220th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
