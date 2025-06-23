PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Vince Covello betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Covello of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Vince Covello of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Vince Covello will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Covello at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Covello's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Covello's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-67-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC81-74+11--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5469-70-72-67-103.646
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-72+6--

    Covello's recent performances

    • Covello's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Covello has an average of -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Covello's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.374-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.864-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.856-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.766-1.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.861-2.465

    Covello's advanced stats and rankings

    • Covello has averaged -0.374 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello has posted a -0.864 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate stands at 67.06%.
    • On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.766 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.79.
    • Covello has broken par 16.27% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 220th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

