Victor Perez betting profile: Rocket Classic
Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Victor Perez will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Perez's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|66-69-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-70-73-69
|-3
|36.500
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 1.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.282
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.458
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.269
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.087
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.558
|1.099
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez ranks eighth on TOUR with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Perez sports a 0.458 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR.
- Perez ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.35% this season.
- He has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
