6H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Perez's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-70-73-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT966-65-68-67-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7570-67-73-76+62.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-66-70-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-69-73-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1866-69-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-70-73-69-336.500

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 1.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2820.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4580.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.269-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0870.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5581.099

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez ranks eighth on TOUR with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Perez sports a 0.458 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR.
    • Perez ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.35% this season.
    • He has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

