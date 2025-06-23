Trevor Cone betting profile: Rocket Classic
Trevor Cone of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. He'll look to improve on his previous performance in this tournament.
Cone's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T40
|71-67-68-71
|-11
At the Rocket Classic
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-79
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-66-71-67
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|3.646
Cone's recent performances
- Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 12-over.
- Cone has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.083
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.240
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.169
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.630
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.956
|0.179
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.240 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone is delivering a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
- Cone has accumulated 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 191st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
