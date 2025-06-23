Tony Finau betting profile: Rocket Classic
Tony Finau reacts to a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to the Rocket Classic, where he claimed victory in 2022 with an impressive 26-under par performance. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Finau's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2022
|1
|64-66-65-67
|-26
|2020
|T53
|69-70-66-74
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 26-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.025
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.079
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.234
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.140
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.148
|0.132
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
- Finau has accumulated 670 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
