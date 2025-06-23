PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Despite missing the cut in his last two appearances, Kim will look to recapture the form that led him to a seventh-place finish in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Rocket Classic.

    Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68-3
    2023MC73-69-2
    2022769-72-66-63-18

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished seventh at 18-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4567-72-68-73E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-73-72-72+928.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4470-68-71-70-111.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7171-72-75-75+96.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5472-68-71-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5273-73-72-79+912.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3674-66-74-69-117.500

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 9-over.
    • Kim has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.664 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.063-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.109-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1830.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.206-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0230.094

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.109 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 62.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 19.68% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 22, 2025

    TOUR mourns passing of Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW