5H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for 31st in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Rocket Classic.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3175-65-67-72-9

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4768-69-67-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-67-71-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3768-71-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-70-70-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-68-69-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-67-73-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4767-69-70-68-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-66-71-68-8115.000

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.104-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2810.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2570.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.067-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7080.708

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.281 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune is delivering a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93.
    • Hisatsune ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.86% and has accumulated 489 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 22, 2025

    TOUR mourns passing of Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

    Latest
    Official

