Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Rocket Classic
Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for 31st in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|115.000
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.104
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.281
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.257
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.067
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.708
|0.708
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.281 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune is delivering a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93.
- Hisatsune ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.86% and has accumulated 489 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
