7H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot from the third tee during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 11, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot from the third tee during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 11, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.104-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.512-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2030.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.297-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.093-0.413

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 ranks 79th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya sports a -0.512 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 26th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21.
    • Kanaya ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.67% and 161st in Par Breakers at 18.80%.
    • He has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 149th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

