6H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Kim will look to improve upon his T14 finish from his last appearance at this event in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Rocket Classic.

    Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1467-68-68-70-15
    2021T5867-72-69-74-6
    2020T5771-67-70-72-8

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4268-74-74-76+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3170-77-74-72+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2873-64-69-71-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT872-64-71-73-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-68-71-69-758.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-69-67-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT868-64-66-74-12175.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3130.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2750.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3730.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.1920.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7701.049

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 22.91% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 803 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

